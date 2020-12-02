EDMONTON -- Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal and the world’s largest furniture retailer have teamed up to create the company’s first-ever showroom modelled after a modern Indigenous family.

The room, which was inspired by a local Indigenous family, will feature personal items to show and educate visitors about Indigenous cultures.

“As we strive toward contributing to a more equal and inclusive world, we want to ensure our store environments reflect the many diverse communities that we serve,” IKEA said in an announcement.

It’s not the first time IKEA and Cardinal have come together for a project: In June, the Bigstone Cree Nation member created a 40-foot mural titled “The 7 Grandfather Teachings,” which was also displayed at the South Edmonton Common location.

The grand opening and dedication ceremony for Cardinal’s latest work will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.