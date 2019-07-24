Health Canada has issued a warning after they seized three different unauthorized eye health products from a shop in Edmonton.

The products include Digi Eye, Kobayashi Aibon/Eyebon Eyewash, and Sante FX Neo and were seized from Glorious Cosmetics on Whyte Avenue.

The products were seized because they are not approved for use in Canada and may contain prescription drugs.

Some of the products are labelled in Japanese, which might make it hard for some consumers to understand information about dosage and ingredients.

Anyone who may have purchased the products should stop using them immediately and consult a doctor if there are any health concerns.

Health Canada says they are working with Canada Border Services Agency to prevent the importation of illegal products.