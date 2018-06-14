ALERT said more than half-a-million dollars’ worth of drugs, including cannabis products, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms have been seized after an illegal online dispensary was shut down.

Officials said a west Edmonton home was searched on June 4, and three people, who were allegedly operating a mail order drug distribution network out of the home, were arrested.

It’s alleged the home was connected to a website called Cannabis Canada, which called itself an “online supplier of premium cannabis products.”

In addition to the drugs, investigators found packaging and marketing materials associated with the website.

The total value of drugs seized by investigators is estimated to be $618,000. Investigators seized the following:

34 kilograms of dried and packaged cannabis

2.73 kilograms of cannabis resin in one-gram packages

1.7 kilograms of cocaine

1.1 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms

616 grams of cannabis oil and concentrates

42 packages of cannabis-infused candies

40 grams of cannabis isolate powder

Investigators also seized $50,000 in cash proceeds of crime, and two vehicles.

Kevin Melnychuk, 33, Jared Melnychuk, 33, and Corey Gibeau, 32, are facing multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

ALERT is warning users who may have bought products through the Cannabis Canada website that it is not a licensed cannabis producer under Health Canada regulations.

It’s believed the website had been operating for less than a year.

The three accused have been released from custody pending their court appearances.