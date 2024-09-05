EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Immersive cannabis experience, celebrating reduced cannabis waste in Edmonton

    Kind Gardens Edmonton event at the Canadian icehouse on Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    An immersive cannabis experience took over the Canadian Icehouse in downtown Edmonton Thursday.

    The Kind Gardens Edmonton event featured more than 30 pup-ups and immersive experiences.

    The event also celebrated the anniversary of Plantlife and [Re] Waste's cannabis recycling initiative, which has so far diverted more than 450 kg of plastic from landfills, according to a news release.

    The event also featured panels on the future of cannabis, women in leadership and maximizing profits.

    The event runs until 7 p.m.

