Immersive cannabis experience, celebrating reduced cannabis waste in Edmonton

An immersive cannabis experience took over the Canadian Icehouse in downtown Edmonton Thursday.

The Kind Gardens Edmonton event featured more than 30 pup-ups and immersive experiences.

The event also celebrated the anniversary of Plantlife and [Re] Waste's cannabis recycling initiative, which has so far diverted more than 450 kg of plastic from landfills, according to a news release.

The event also featured panels on the future of cannabis, women in leadership and maximizing profits.

The event runs until 7 p.m.