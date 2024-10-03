EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Impaired driver passed out, hit several vehicles and a house: police

    Edmonton Police Service. (File/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service. (File/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police say impaired driving resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

    Around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of 30 Avenue and 37 Street where a car had hit a house.

    Officers determined the driver of a Chrysler 300 had passed out and hit a number of vehicles before the car came to rest against the front steps of a house.

    The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    No further information has been released.

