Impaired driving charge laid after erratic driving in Red Deer school zones
A man was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was seen "driving erratically" through two Red Deer school zones.
Just after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, it was reported to police that the car had been entering other lanes, nearly hitting other vehicles, and bumping into the curb in front of Eastview Middle School.
The driver was witnessed heading towards a second school, Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School. Officers found the driver in that school’s parking lot.
The driver was found to be impaired by alcohol, Mounties said, and he’s been placed under Provincial Sanctions, with an immediate suspension of his license.
The car has been seized for 30 days, with the driver also receiving a violation ticket for careless driving — a fine of $567.
The incident has RCMP reminding the public of their role in the fight against impaired driving. If you witness a suspected impaired driver, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. records 2,000th coronavirus-related death in pandemic
B.C. has recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest update from the province revealed.
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is exploring the latest massive data leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
The White House said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Substance abuse correlated with higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection: study
A new study has found that individuals with substance use disorder are more likely than others to have contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
Calgary
-
RCMP charge Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca with breach of trust and fraud
Calgary Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca has been charged with breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 relating to an expense scandal, RCMP said Friday.
-
Pace of sales slowing from pandemic peak, but Calgary real estate market continues to see steady growth
The real-estate market in Calgary is expected to remain healthy throughout the fall as sales and prices continued to climb in September according to the latest data.
-
Tough conversations days before Thanksgiving
With the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.
Saskatoon
-
Semi driver taken to hospital after crash in Saskatoon
A semi rolled over on Idylwyld Drive, trapping the driver inside.
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Sask. tribal council pushed local leadership for homeless shelter after it 'lost faith' in former operations
The agency taking over operations at a Saskatchewan homeless shelter says it was in desperate need of local leadership.
Regina
-
Sask. dad says his 11-month-old daughter's physiotherapy treatment has been 'cancelled indefinitely'
A Saskatoon dad is raising concerns of the long-term impacts that healthcare service slowdowns could have on his 11-month-old daughter, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to redeploy resources to help fight COVID-19.
-
576 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 576 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four more deaths.
-
Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. records 2,000th coronavirus-related death in pandemic
B.C. has recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest update from the province revealed.
-
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for not checking vaccination status of customers
A restaurant in B.C. has been forced to close its doors for defying a key pandemic health order, but it appeared to be business as usual Friday.
-
Assault suspect who allegedly propositioned woman at Vancouver bus stop arrested
Police say they have arrested a man suspected of asking a young woman for sex at a bus stop in South Vancouver earlier this week and attacking her when she refused.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay hospital fires about 10 employees for not complying with COVID-19 vaccination policy
The North Bay Regional Health Centre has terminated around 10 employees for failing to comply with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
Sault Downtown Association holds block party for return of Greyhounds
Sault Ste. Marie's Downtown Association is kicking off the return of the OHL with a street party.
Winnipeg
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 14-year-old boy is facing assault and uttering threats charges after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood on October 7.
-
Majority of Manitoba's 130 new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated residents
Manitoba public officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with two deaths.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating death at Rainbow Stage
Winnipeg's Rainbow Stage is mourning a long-time member who died this week while working in the theatre, prompting an investigation from Workplace Safety and Health.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 70 new COVID-19 cases, active cases now 717
The new cases were among 743 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours.
-
Ucluelet First Nation issues state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak
The Ucluelet First Nation on western Vancouver Island has issued a local state of emergency due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
-
Kids 5 and up will soon need to wear masks indoors in B.C.
The provincial mask mandate will soon apply to B.C. children aged five and older.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Toronto rapper wanted for first-degree murder arrested in Los Angeles
Toronto police say that a local rapper wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested by police in Los Angeles.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister says Montreal family doctors don't work enough, shifts new jobs to suburbs
Politicians and doctors are angry after a sudden shift of 30 doctor positions from the city to the nearby suburbs—which the health minister defended by saying Montreal doctors need to work harder. The move has been called political interference and has already sparked a legal challenge.
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
Lawyer to challenge regional medical workforce plans in Quebec
Montreal lawyer Julius Grey intends to challenge the system that allocates medical staff across Quebec.
London
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
24 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new death.
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
Kitchener
-
Cancer kept him from golf, but a Waterloo, Ont., team’s sportsmanship left him a winner
A high school golf team conceded a championship win on Thursday, letting a team with an ineligible player, who had missed a year due to cancer treatment, take the top prize.
-
Bus driver shortage disrupting high school sporting events
High school sports hit another roadblock in Waterloo Region this week after more than ten games were rescheduled on Thursday because of a school bus driver shortage.
-
22 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; 85 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as more than 85 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.