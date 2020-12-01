EDMONTON -- Christopher Rempel, 45, of Caronport, Sask., has been charged with impaired driving in a crash that killed two teenagers and injured a third.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle collision on Sept. 17, 2020.

An RCMP investigation concluded that Rempel was impaired when the collision happened near Highway 21 and Township Road 542 that evening.

Rempel is being charged with one count each of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He also faces two counts of causing death.

Sixteen-year-old Kai Peters and 17-year-old Alexandra Ollington from Sherwood park were killed when Rempel's SUV crashed with a pickup truck.

A third victim, 15-year-old Morgan Maltby, remains in hospital with life-altering injuries.