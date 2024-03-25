Impaired driving charges laid in crash that injured child
Edmonton police are looking for dash camera footage of a serious crash that happened in Mill Woods around 9:45 Sunday night.
Police said a GMC Sierra truck was northbound on 66 Street approaching 34 Avenue when it went through a red light hitting a Chevrolet Malibu car.
The 21-year-old male driver of the car had to be extricated by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A 6-year-old boy who was a passenger in the truck was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the scene. Police said the 39-year-old driver, a family member, was not hurt.
EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has determined alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The driver of the truck is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation over 80 mg per cent, impaired operation causing bodily harm and causing a child to be in need of protective services.
Police ask anyone who witnessed or has video of the crash to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic on Monday, and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
