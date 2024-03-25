EDMONTON
    • Impaired driving charges laid in crash that injured child

    Edmonton police are looking for dash camera footage of a serious crash that happened in Mill Woods around 9:45 Sunday night.

    Police said a GMC Sierra truck was northbound on 66 Street approaching 34 Avenue when it went through a red light hitting a Chevrolet Malibu car.

    The 21-year-old male driver of the car had to be extricated by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    A 6-year-old boy who was a passenger in the truck was treated for a non-life threatening injury at the scene. Police said the 39-year-old driver, a family member, was not hurt.

    EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has determined alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    The driver of the truck is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation over 80 mg per cent, impaired operation causing bodily harm and causing a child to be in need of protective services.

    Police ask anyone who witnessed or has video of the crash to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

