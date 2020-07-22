EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man is facing a number of impaired driving charges after a crash that killed a 75-year-old man in west Edmonton in May.

A westbound Ford F-150 on the eastbound-only section of 100 Avenue near 167 Street crashed head on with a Dodge Caravan in the evening of May 27, Edmonton police said.

The driver of the Caravan died on scene, while his passengers, a 69-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ebraheem Jomha was charged with six impaired driving offences, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving over 80 mg%.