Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Impaired driving charges laid in west Edmonton fatal crash
A crash in west Edmonton has shut down 100 Avenue eastbound at 167 Street. May 27, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man is facing a number of impaired driving charges after a crash that killed a 75-year-old man in west Edmonton in May.
A westbound Ford F-150 on the eastbound-only section of 100 Avenue near 167 Street crashed head on with a Dodge Caravan in the evening of May 27, Edmonton police said.
The driver of the Caravan died on scene, while his passengers, a 69-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Ebraheem Jomha was charged with six impaired driving offences, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving over 80 mg%.