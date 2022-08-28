'Impaired driving kills': Raising awareness on impaired driving

Edmonton’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a fundraising walk Sunday in an effort to raise awareness of impaired driving in the city and surrounding areas.

Strides for Change is a significant fundraiser for MADD Edmonton, according to the chapter’s president. This event was the largest they’ve had over the past several years.

“Most of the people that come to these events are people who have been affected by impaired driving, either personally or through a friend or family member,” said Allison Tatham.

Around one in five fatal crashes in Canada involve drug or alcohol impairment, added Tatham.

According to MADD Canada, charges and licence suspensions for impaired driving in Canada were on a downward trend from 2011 until 2018, when numbers started to rise again.

“It isn’t a problem that’s going away, and I wish it was. I wish we didn’t have to be here, but unfortunately, we do need to be here, and we need to support the people who need support,” Tatham said.

“Impaired driving kills and injures thousands of people every year.”

In 2014, her father was killed by an impaired driver, which is how she became involved with the organization.

“It was 100 per cent avoidable, and it was in the middle of the day. People typically think, ‘I need to worry between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.,’” said Tatham. “Impaired driving happens at any time of day.

“We understand legislation and we understand charter rights, but drinking is a privilege. Drinking itself is not a right.”

Around 100 people attended the in-person portion of Strides for Change, raising $5,000. Anyone who would still like to donate can do so at the MADD Edmonton website.