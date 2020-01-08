EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service Impaired Driving Unit conducted 35 Checkstops in 2019, resulting in an over 50 per cent increase in roadside suspensions from the previous year.

The total number of roadside suspensions was 282, up from 178 suspensions in 2018. The increase was a direct result of mandatory alcohol screenings, said EPS in a release.

"Numbers fluctuate from year to year, although we did see an increase in many areas in 2019, including impaired arrests, provincial license suspensions and number of Approved Screening device tests,” said Sgt. Rob David, of the EPS Impaired Driving Unit.

Mandatory alcohol screening started in Canada in December of 2018 with the passing of Bill C46. It allows police to demand a breath sample from any driver lawfully pulled over.

Officers did over 10,000 Approved Screening device (ASD) tests in 2019 compared to just over 2,300 in 2018.

The number of impaired drivers arrested also increased in 2019, from 148 to 181.

"The message to Edmonton drivers, regardless if you’re a first-time driver or have been driving for many years, is the same. If you’re going to drink or use recreational drugs then don’t drive. Have a plan to get home safely," said Sgt. Davis.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, police encourages you to call 911 when it's safe to do so.