EDMONTON -- A school bus driver southwest of Edmonton was arrested for being impaired before driving students home Monday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Mounties responded to Graminia School, located south of Spruce Grove, at 3:11 p.m. and arrested the driver while students were on the bus just prior to its scheduled departure.

School staff were the ones to point out the safety concern with the driver, police said in a news release.

Charges are pending against the 46-year-old female driver, who was suspected of being drunk, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

In a letter to parents posted on the school website, Parkland School Division Superintendent Shauna Boyce said the bus contractor suspended the driver indefinitely.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.