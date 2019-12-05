EDMONTON -- Police want Edmontonians to know just how much being impaired can affect how your body functions.

Volunteers along with Edmonton Police Service members gathered at Rogers Place on Thursday to walk a straight line while wearing a specially made suit that simulates being impaired.

The suit includes special goggles, headphones, and miss matched weights across the body to throw the participant off balance.

Oilers alumni Jason Strudwick put it all on the line to try out the suit.

"It was way harder than I expected, you can see the line and you understand what’s going on but you just have no control of your body. It was actually quite enlightening," said Strudwick.

Police also had participants wearing a drowsy suit, which stimulates the effects of being sleep deprived. Police say even though driving tired isn’t a criminal offense, they do have the right to suspend a driver for 24 hours if they feel it's necessary.