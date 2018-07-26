An Edmonton councillor wants West Edmonton Mall (WEM) to replace the footbridge it demolished on 170 Street.

Andrew Knack issued an update to his constituents on his Facebook page. The ward 1 councillor explained the city gave WEM a permit to tear down the bridge with the condition it would build a new one. The mall originally agreed, but has since appealed to the Subdivision Development Appeal Board (SDAB).

This is a personal issue for Knack, who argued the footbridge is a vital transportation infrastructure.

“I used that bridge five days a week for about six years when I worked in West Edmonton Mall prior to being on council,” Knack told CTV News. “Every day you would go there and you’d see employees using that bridge … you’d see a lot of seniors and people with mobility aids using that because it’s far safer to cross over that bridge than it is trying to go to 170th Street and 87th Avenue and cross a fairly massive roadway.”

Knack said the meeting with the appeal board is tentatively scheduled for September, and encourages people to attend and register to speak.

CTV News reached out to West Edmonton Mall for comment, but has not heard back.