Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) investigators said a weekend fire that left dozens homeless was caused by a cigarette that had been disposed of in a planter, and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Firefighters were called to the apartment building at 115 Street and 27 Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

All residents were evacuated from the 90-suite, four-storey building. One person was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Officials said 14 crews got the fire under control by 5:21 a.m.

On Monday, EFRS investigators said the fire started in an apartment on the building’s fourth floor by an improperly disposed of cigarette. Damage has been pegged at $13 million to the structure, and $1 million for contents.

All units in the building are uninhabitable.