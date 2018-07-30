Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Improperly put out cigarette caused $14M apartment fire: EFRS
Edmonton Fire Rescue battles a large blaze at the Monticello apartment building in the Blue Quill neighbourhood on Sunday, July 29, 2018. (@RSlywka)
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:28AM MDT
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) investigators said a weekend fire that left dozens homeless was caused by a cigarette that had been disposed of in a planter, and caused millions of dollars in damage.
Firefighters were called to the apartment building at 115 Street and 27 Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
All residents were evacuated from the 90-suite, four-storey building. One person was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Officials said 14 crews got the fire under control by 5:21 a.m.
On Monday, EFRS investigators said the fire started in an apartment on the building’s fourth floor by an improperly disposed of cigarette. Damage has been pegged at $13 million to the structure, and $1 million for contents.
All units in the building are uninhabitable.