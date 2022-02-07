Improved Oilers set for post-All-Star test vs. Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to pick up where they left off before the All-Star break when they begin a three-game homestand against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
The Oilers, who trail the Golden Knights by eight points in the division while in fifth place, bounced back from an ugly 2-11-2 stretch to go 5-0-1 in their final six games before the break. They are three points behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
Considering Edmonton has the last two Hart Trophy winners on its roster in Connor McDavid (2021) and Leon Draisaitl (2020) who both also rank in the top three in scoring in the league, it's fair to say it was a disappointing first half of the season for the Oilers.
There remains plenty of optimism heading into their final 40 regular-season games thanks to the recent addition of forward Evander Kane (two goals in three games) and the return of starting goaltender Mike Smith (thumb) off injured reserve.
"We've felt the extremes," McDavid said at the All-Star Game in Las Vegas. "We've had great stretches this year and really bad stretches. Coming in and preparing the same every day and working hard is my way dealing with that."
Winning five of their final six games before the break relieved some of the pressure on a team expected to contend for a Stanley Cup title.
"We're just finding ways to get wins," said McDavid, who has 23 goals and 60 points. "We were finding ways to lose games and right now we're finding ways to win games. I feel like everyone in the room, everyone has their confidence back, everyone had their mojo going again, and there's a good feeling in the room right now."
Draisaitl is second in the league with 32 goals, one behind Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers.
"We obviously had a couple of really tough stretches that didn't go our way," Draisaitl said. "We didn't really have it, but the last two weeks have been better, a step in the right direction. We have to continue to get better because, obviously, we need a strong push."
The Oilers hope their strong push starts with Tuesday's contest against the Golden Knights, who they have defeated twice this season. Both Edmonton wins (5-3 on Oct. 22 and 3-2 on Nov. 27) took place at Las Vegas. Edmonton is a sparkling 10-2 against Pacific Division opponents.
Vegas holds a two-point lead over both Los Angeles and Anaheim and faces a road-heavy second half of the season, with 21 of their final 36 games away from home. The Golden Knights finish a back-to-back at Calgary on Wednesday, then get a week off before hosting Western Conference-leading Colorado on Feb. 16. That is when center Jack Eichel, who took part in his first contact practice on Monday since undergoing disc replacement surgery in his neck on Nov. 12, is expected to join the team.
"He's been cleared for contact," Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer said. "That's the first day of full contact that he's had in 17 or 18 months. Now it's a matter of, how does he respond? Do a little bit more the next day and a little bit more the next day. Hope for no setbacks. He feels great right now in talking to him. He's excited. I don't know what the timeline will be but at least the process has started."
DeBoer said defenseman Zach Whitecloud won't make the trip because of a broken bone in his foot.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'It has to stop': PM Trudeau calls for trucker convoy protesters to pack up
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for an end to the trucker convoy protests that are now stretching into their second week in the nation's capital. "It has to stop," Trudeau said during an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night. In his address Trudeau vowed his government will 'be there' to meet the requests for assistance, as pressure ramps up for all levels of authorities to get on the same page to see control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
Ottawa under 'siege,' officials say, as mayor asks for more help
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
Long COVID and children: expert panel agrees on definition, study says
Scientists and medical experts from around the world have agreed on a research definition for “long COVID” in children, according to a U.K.-based study, the first such consensus for young people.
Feds ready to act should 'foul play' be detected in trucker convoy funding, says public safety minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government will be in a position to act should law enforcement detect nefarious financial support of the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Ottawa hospitals coping with impact from trucker convoy
Hospital staff in Ottawa are grappling with commuting delays and some patients worry about access to care as the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest stretches into another week and the city faces a state of emergency.
Ottawa police chief says he won't resign as trucker protest drags on
Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to resign amid criticism of his handling of the trucker protests that have occupied the city’s downtown for more than a week.
Making sense of the numbers: Greater proportion of unvaccinated are being hospitalized
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
BREAKING | Ontario considers eliminating licence plate stickers for vehicles, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta protesters will not leave until all mandates are eliminated
Protesters continue to advocate for freedom and the lifting of all mandates and restrictions in Alberta.
-
Dozens of convoy protest drivers ticketed by Calgary police
Calgary police have issued dozens of tickets to drivers involved in a convoy throughout the city on Monday.
-
Bowing to political pressure or pandemic data? Nearly half of UCP MLAs wants Alta. COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Almost half of United Conservative Party MLAs have released clear statements asking for a removal of Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) or signalled their approval of easing COVID-19 public health measures.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'It has to stop': PM Trudeau calls for trucker convoy protesters to pack up
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for an end to the trucker convoy protests that are now stretching into their second week in the nation's capital. "It has to stop," Trudeau said during an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night. In his address Trudeau vowed his government will 'be there' to meet the requests for assistance, as pressure ramps up for all levels of authorities to get on the same page to see control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
-
Saskatoon could drop masking, COVID-19 vaccine requirements at municipal locations
If the province moves to relax public health measures, the City of Saskatoon could follow suit.
-
Saskatoon smoke shop owner watches his dream business 'crumble and fall'
Jeffery Lundstrom has owned Skunk Funk Smoker’s Emporium in Saskatoon since 2008, selling smoking paraphernalia like pipes, bongs, and papers.
Regina
-
Regina city manager Chris Holden fired after special council meeting
The City of Regina has fired city manager Chris Holden.
-
Few protesters remain on Albert Street after police breakup convoy
Only a handful of demonstrators returned to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Monday, the day after police dispersed a truck convoy.
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. labour groups calling for public COVID-19 testing, health measures to remain in place
Representatives from several Saskatchewan unions and federations are calling on the provincial government to keep COVID-19 public safety measures in place.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's Call: Mix of snow and rain headed for the Maritimes
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will move north off the eastern seaboard of the U.S., crossing the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
N.S. announces 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday; hospitalizations drop
New Brunswick reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers eliminating licence plate stickers for vehicles, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.
-
Man charged with murder after popular Ontario wine maker found dead
Police in Ontario have charged a man with murder after the death of a popular Niagara region wine maker.
-
This is how high gas prices in Canada are expected to jump by the summer
If you're planning a summer vacation driving in Canada, the expected price of gas might catch you by surprise.
Montreal
-
Montreal school board hires firm to investigate after coaches charged with sex offences
After three high school coaches were charged with sexual assault and other sex offences last week, École Secondaire Saint-Laurent in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough said it has hired an outside firm to investigate the circumstances that led to the alleged crimes.
-
More problems for Sunwing trip organizer as Rolls-Royce is seized, driver's licence cancelled
James William Awad, the organizer of the infamous Sunwing "party plane" to Mexico over New Year's, continued his string of encounters with the authorities this week when his Rolls-Royce was towed over unpaid tickets.
-
After three arrested at Quebec City trucker convoy, police say they are ready if more protesters return
Quebec police (SPVQ) said there were no major incidents and that the 'freedom convoy' outside of the National Assembly was peaceful though SPVQ officers handed out 122 general infractions, 48 parking tickets, and arrested three people on Saturday. One vehicle was towed.
Ottawa
-
Swarming of Ottawa police officers led to 'near-riot,' chief says
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
-
Ottawa police investigating attempted arson in Centretown high-rise
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two people in connection with an arson investigation in a Centretown high-rise.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'It has to stop': PM Trudeau calls for trucker convoy protesters to pack up
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for an end to the trucker convoy protests that are now stretching into their second week in the nation's capital. "It has to stop," Trudeau said during an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night. In his address Trudeau vowed his government will 'be there' to meet the requests for assistance, as pressure ramps up for all levels of authorities to get on the same page to see control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man connected to local church charged with sexual assault in Hamilton
A Cambridge man connected to the Avenue Road Baptist Church is facing several sexual assault charges from Hamilton police.
-
'We have not learned those lessons': Advocates say little done to protect migrant workers in 10 years since Hampstead crash
The Migrant Worker Health Project says there's never been an inquest into any migrant workers' death in Ontario and a result deaths are viewed as tragic accidents instead of the result of systemic problems.
-
Housing market delaying major life milestones for some young Ontarians
It’s the ultimate dream for many; marriage, kids and a home.
Northern Ontario
-
Loved ones happy to see restrictions ease at Sudbury LTC homes
Loved ones with family members in long-term care are breathing a little easier this week, as the COVID-19 situation seems to be improving across Ontario.
-
North Bay set record for construction values in 2021
Everywhere you look along Trillium Drive and Turner Drive, developers are building houses from the ground up.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown
Sudbury police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive outside a building on Durham Street downtown Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused in hit-and-run at Manitoba Freedom Convoy protest granted bail, barred from entering Winnipeg
The man charged in connection with a hit-and-run at a Freedom Convoy protest in Manitoba has been released on bail, but has been placed under an absolute curfew and is barred from entering Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba Liberals call for end to Freedom Convoy protest in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Liberals are calling for an end to the Freedom Convoy protest in Winnipeg, while others want to see action to address, "persistent noise and street-level harassment."
-
Two Winnipeg students calling for free menstrual products in school washrooms
Two students at College Jeanne-Sauve wrote letters to the school division asking for menstrual products to be made available in their school washrooms.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 32 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend: latest update
In the span of 72 hours another 32 people died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, the Health Ministry said in its latest update.
-
How a real estate van ended up in Saturday's protest convoy to Vancouver
A Vancouver-based real estate company is facing backlash after a vehicle was spotted during a recent protest in the city. The owner says it wasn't actually being driven by an employee.
-
Brain injury endemic among homeless populations: Vancouver research
Traumatic brain injury is so common among the homeless that prevention should be prioritized for people facing multiple challenges and worse outcomes compared with “affluent populations,” says the lead author of a study in Vancouver that monitored participants for symptoms every month for a year.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health adds 5 deaths, nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Dozens of deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. over the past three days, according to the Health Ministry.
-
No injuries after car smashes through Victoria apartment
No one was injured after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an apartment building in Victoria's Jubilee area.
-
Campbell River whale watching companies merge, expect strong return this year
A retirement and the pandemic are causing two Campbell River, B.C. whale watching companies to change their operations.