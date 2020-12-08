EDMONTON -- Restaurants, gyms, and casinos are the main targets of a proposed pandemic restrictions bylaw meant to help control the spread of COVID-19 in Edmonton.

The recommended measures, introduced at a special city council meeting Tuesday morning, include ending in-person dining, closing fitness centres, closing casinos, and further limitations of religious gatherings. It would also include a closure of the city’s recreation centres.

The bylaw still needs to be formally drafted and voted on by councillors to become law.

City councillors passed a motion to discuss the bylaw at a special council meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, Iveson said some hospitality businesses have been asking for mandated closures in order to access federal aid.

COVID-19 UPDATE LOOMING

The provincial government may beat the city to the punch.

The premier is scheduled to join Dr. Deena Hinshaw at 4:00 p.m. for the daily COVID-19 update when it is expected further provincial health restrictions will be announced.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has said any municipal public health restrictions would be brought in as a "last resort" and that the city would rather the province impose such restrictions.

According to the latest infection rate data presented to councillors Tuesday, approximately one in every 137 people (728 per 100,000) in the Edmonton Health Zone have COVID-19.