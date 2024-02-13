EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school

    École Corinthia Park School in Leduc as seen on Google Street View in September 2023. École Corinthia Park School in Leduc as seen on Google Street View in September 2023.
    Share

    Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.

    The alleged event happened Thursday at École Corinthia Park School.

    Mounties are not releasing any details about what happened.

    "These are serious allegations that we’re taking very seriously," Cpl. Kyle Smeltzer of Leduc RCMP wrote in a Tuesday news release. "We are working closely with Black Gold School Division to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

    The Black Gold School Division issued a written statement to CTV News Edmonton on Monday regarding the incident:

    "The Black Gold School Division is aware of a reported incident of significant concern at one of our schools. The staff involved are on leave while the division investigates and reviews the incident," acting superintendent Dr. Cindi Vaselenak wrote.

    "We take seriously our commitment to provide safe and caring schools for our students."

    A spokesperson for BGSD also told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday that screenshots of a letter circulating on social media have been manipulated, and did not come from the division.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News