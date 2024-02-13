Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school

Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.

The alleged event happened Thursday at École Corinthia Park School.

Mounties are not releasing any details about what happened.

"These are serious allegations that we’re taking very seriously," Cpl. Kyle Smeltzer of Leduc RCMP wrote in a Tuesday news release. "We are working closely with Black Gold School Division to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

The Black Gold School Division issued a written statement to CTV News Edmonton on Monday regarding the incident:

"The Black Gold School Division is aware of a reported incident of significant concern at one of our schools. The staff involved are on leave while the division investigates and reviews the incident," acting superintendent Dr. Cindi Vaselenak wrote.

"We take seriously our commitment to provide safe and caring schools for our students."

A spokesperson for BGSD also told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday that screenshots of a letter circulating on social media have been manipulated, and did not come from the division.