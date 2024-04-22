Increased police presence will be seen in Ice District during Oilers playoffs
Edmonton police will join Oilers fans around Rogers Place and the Ice District as the team embarks on its playoff run.
"Our whole plan is to create a safe and fun event for all of the Oilers fans and the citizens of Edmonton," said EPS Staff Sgt. Jay Reinelt.
He said the playoff policing plan will be similar to last year.
"We made some small adjustments along the way to improve things as we went and we'll do the same thing this year if need be."
"You'll be able to expect increased uniform presence during games," Staff Sgt. Reinelt said.
He said how many extra officers will vary from game to game, round to round.
"Game 1, Round 1 is probably our lowest level of resources."
"It's mostly on-duty personnel from other units and areas that are re-deployed to the area. But as the fan base increases in the area and the fan participation increases then so does our police presence," he said.
While the focus will be around the arena, Staff Sgt. Reinelt said they'll also be keeping an eye on Whyte Avenue.
"Just because of its history but in the last few years there haven't been any issues there so it's just been our regular beat officers patrolling that area," he said.
Police also remind people that downtown, near the arena, can be busy even during away games.
"Expect some traffic congestion pre and post game," he said.
"Last year one of our games, even though it was an away game, we had almost 30,000 fans in the area so you can probably expect very similar things this year," he added.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton, residents asked to be ready to evacuate
A wildfire alert was issued for Lac Ste Anne County Monday afternoon. Residents of Bilby Common, an area approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were asked to be prepared to leave within 30 minutes.
Wildfires trigger 2 evacuation alerts in B.C.
Shifting winds triggered an evacuation alert for the tiny community of Endako in central British Columbia over the weekend, as fears of a long wildfire season in the province start to materialize.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Have forever chemicals in water impacted you? We want to hear about it
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary halal food stores, grocers shut down by Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services has issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments.
-
Court hearing held for former Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with sexual assault
A court hearing for Alexa Suitor, a former volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association, was held on Monday.
-
Calgarians to weigh in on rezoning during largest hearing in city history
The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Coaldale RCMP seek information on hit-and-run
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
-
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police plane helps officers nab suspects evading arrest
The Saskatoon police airplane helped officers nab two suspects who tried to evade arrest over the weekend.
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
-
Sask. NDP call for education minister's firing, premier reconfirms confidence
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation or firing of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP call for education minister's firing, premier reconfirms confidence
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation or firing of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.
-
Changes in training, searches recommended after Moose Jaw in-custody death
A Saskatchewan Coroners Service inquest has called for changes in the way police across the province conduct and catalogue searches following the 2021 in-custody death of Jeremy Sabourin.
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
Vancouver
-
Wildfires trigger 2 evacuation alerts in B.C.
Shifting winds triggered an evacuation alert for the tiny community of Endako in central British Columbia over the weekend, as fears of a long wildfire season in the province start to materialize.
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Taiwan, officials say
There is no tsunami threat to British Columbia’s coast after a 6.1 earthquake hit near Taiwan Monday, officials say.
-
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
BC Ferries adds outdoor pet areas on 2 more vessels
BC Ferries has added outdoor pet areas to two of its vessels and is "considering" offering the option on its busiest route, the company announced Monday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Some of gold stolen during airport heist was melted down in basement of GTA jewelry store: police
At least some of the gold bars stolen during the heist at Pearson Airport one year ago was likely melted down in the basement of a Toronto area jewelry store, Peel police tell CP24.com.
-
Toronto cop cleared in crash that seriously injured 2 people, but SIU raises concerns about officer's speed
A Toronto cop who was driving to a break-and-enter call last year when he crashed into a civilian vehicle and seriously injured two people has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog, but concerns are being raised about the speed at which they were travelling on the way to the scene.
-
Honda to build electric vehicles and battery plant in Ontario, sources say
Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.
Montreal
-
Suspect flees scene in stolen vehicle, crashes into Montreal police car, injuring officer
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect who crashed into a police car, injuring an officer, and fled the scene in a suspected stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
-
Ex-RCMP officer charged with foreign interference seeks to quash charges
A former RCMP officer charged with helping China conduct foreign interference is asking the court to quash the indictment over a jurisdictional issue.
Atlantic
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his statutory release.
Winnipeg
-
First responders to get mental health counselling, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government is funding mental health support for first responders, following the recent death of a Winnipeg firefighter.
-
Dangerous drugs circulating in Manitoba First Nation causing seizures
A Manitoba First Nation is warning its residents about dangerous drugs in the community that are causing people to have seizures.
-
Winnipeg teen missing for days, last seen in Lord Roberts: WPS
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police hate crime unit investigating chants made at pro-Palestinian rally Saturday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Ottawa homicide victim remembered as 'very active' within badminton community
Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
-
Gatineau, Que. police arrest man accused of stabbing 81-year-old
Gatineau police say a 41-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing near a seniors' residence Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man responsible for northern Ont. crash that killed woman days before her wedding fined $5K
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
Loud noise rattles Sault residents after incident at steel plant
A ‘boom’ was heard across Jamestown in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. on Sunday morning as a result of slag from the local steel plan came into contact with moisture.
Barrie
-
Destructive fire engulfs Barn in Springwater
A destructive fire broke out in a barn on Monday afternoon at Flos Rd 8 in Springwater.
-
Sexual assault at Barrie hotel under investigation
The Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit were called after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man she had met through a texting app.
-
Video footage of credit card use leads to arrest
Police were called after a person noticed their credit card had been stolen from their parked car.
Kitchener
-
Video shows takedown of Brantford shooting suspect
Brantford police say one person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Brantford Sunday night.
-
Roll Up To Win customers seek $10,000 each from Tim Hortons after false boat win
A lecturer in business law at the University of Waterloo does not expect a proposed class action lawsuit against Tim Hortons would be successful.
-
Man choked former co-worker during fight, police say
Guelph police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly choked his former co-worker at work Friday morning.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
Snake slithers through St. Thomas, Ont. apartment as resident acts to help
It was a surprising and slithering discovery for a St. Thomas woman. On a cold and windy day last week, Tiffany Byers discovered a five-foot snake in her apartment building.
-
Missing Clinton man with Down syndrome found by 'Project Lifesaver'
Brian Gray-Hicks likes to be active, and goes for daily walks near his home in Clinton.
Windsor
-
New lighting being installed along Windsor’s riverfront
The City of Windsor Parks Department will be working on improvements to a couple of Windsor parks over the next few weeks, including more lights on the riverfront.
-
Alleged robber on Huron Church Road arrested
Windsor police have arrested a man related to a robbery at a market on Huron Church Road.
-
License suspended, car impounded for doing donuts
Windsor police have suspended a driver for 30 days after being caught doing donuts. According to police, the white Mercedes was spotted in an east Windsor parking lot.