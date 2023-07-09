'Incredibly sad': Fire destroys century-old home in Spruce Grove

A Spruce Grove home destroyed by a fire Saturday was built in around 1915, according to the Spruce Grove Grain Elevator, Museum & Archives. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) A Spruce Grove home destroyed by a fire Saturday was built in around 1915, according to the Spruce Grove Grain Elevator, Museum & Archives. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island