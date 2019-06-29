Indecent exposure suspect sought out by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have released a composite sketch of a male suspect after an act of indecent exposure on June 29.
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 8:52PM MDT
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a man exposed himself to two youths Saturday afternoon.
Mounties were called to a complaint at the James Mowat School park area just before 2 p.m. after a male suspect exposed himself to a male and female youth.
The suspect is described as being between 50 to 60 years’ old with longer white hair and a long white beard.
He was also seen wearing sunglasses, a black ball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts with white trim and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or call Crime Stoppers.