Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a man exposed himself to two youths Saturday afternoon.

Mounties were called to a complaint at the James Mowat School park area just before 2 p.m. after a male suspect exposed himself to a male and female youth.

The suspect is described as being between 50 to 60 years’ old with longer white hair and a long white beard.

He was also seen wearing sunglasses, a black ball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts with white trim and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or call Crime Stoppers.