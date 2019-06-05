

CTV Edmonton





An Indigenous-led, Alberta-based coalition launched Wednesday with the intent to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline once it is available for sale.

The group is calling itself the Iron Coalition.

“Iron Coalition’s principles are based on Indigenous groups coming together as a single Alberta-based entity to secure the best possible deal with direct benefits to our Indigenous communities,” said Chief Tony Alexis of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

The Iron Coalition will provide members with an opportunity to generate revenue through ownership of the pipeline that can be invested back into their communities with no capital costs.

They said 100 per cent of the proceeds would be directed back to each member community based on ownership share and community population.

“Our group recognizes the viability of the pipeline and that ownership will be beneficial to not only our communities, but to Canada as a whole,” said Alexis.

The group has sent letters to all Indigenous communities in Alberta, inviting them to join the organization.