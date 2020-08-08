Advertisement
Indigenous live matter rally held at legislature grounds
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 6:08PM MDT
Indigenous lives matter rally.
A few dozen people gathered at the legislature grounds on Saturday for a peaceful protest for Indigenous lives matter.
The demonstration was to bring awareness to everyday issues faced by Indigenous and metis people.
Those include racial stereotypes, a loss of culture from residential schools, and water and infrastructure issues on first nations.
There was also a raffle raising money for water testing on Alberta first nations.