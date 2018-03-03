

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Ochapowace product Ethan Bear played his first NHL game with the Oilers on Thursday.

Although the first game holds special meaning for every rookie, for this indigenous player getting penciled into the lineup holds significant meaning.

During his first game he got to play in front of thousands of fans, many of those his supporters. Dozens of family members made the nine hour trek from southeastern Saskatchewan to Edmonton to be in the crowd, including his mother Geraldine.

“It's overwhelming really, it's exciting and nervous,” said Bear’s mother. “We just hope he has a good game, he's able to focus on his game and not worry about us in the stands and who's there but play for himself. When your child has a dream like that and to see it come to reality, that's all we hope for.”

The rookie defenceman has earned some praise for his play in the Western Hockey League, but knows the significance of suiting up for the NHL as an indigenous player.

“Going back home and talking to those kids, I’m the same kid, “said Bear. “I grew up in Ochapowace, skating on their rinks, going to the school on the res(ervation). They talk to me like I’m their friend and that I’m basically their family. It's fun for me and I’m happy to have them behind me”

Bear was raised in Ochapowace Cree Nation, about an hour and half east of Regina and the 20-year old's rise to the NHL has become a point of pride for his community.

Dozens of aboriginal players have laced up in the NHL. Fred Sasakamoose was the first, paving the way for players such as Carey Price and Jordin Tootoo, seeing this representation on the ice was and is a big deal for Bear.

“They're all guys I looked up to growing up. They just inspired me,” added the newest Oilers defenceman. “I try to hold myself the best way I can and represent my family and my community the best way possible. I just try to lead by example”