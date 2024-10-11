Indigenous population of incarcerated women still rising despite calls to action
The percentage of Indigenous inmates in federal women’s prisons has risen steadily over the last 20 years, hitting about 50 per cent overall and at least 72.3 per cent in Edmonton, the Investigative Journalism Foundation has found.
“With our federal prisons designated for women having 50 per cent of the people incarcerated identifying as Indigenous, that represents to us a problem of mass incarceration,” said Emilie Coyle, executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies.
“It’s really a continuation of the colonization project that is Canada,” she added.
Breaking down the numbers
The numbers come from data released by Correctional Service Canada (CSC) through an access to information request and catalogued in the IJF’s Open By Default database.
It tracks inmate demographics at Canada’s five federal institutions designated for women offenders, as well as the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge and the Regional Psychiatric Centre, both all-gender federal institutions in Saskatchewan.
The inmates are categorized as First Nations, Inuit, Métis or non-Indigenous based on self-identification.
Numerous redactions of figures have been made throughout the document, which means that in many cases it’s not possible to estimate the exact percentage of Indigenous inmates at a particular institution or across Canada.
In some cases, however, there is enough information to calculate minimum percentages of Indigenous women in the prisons.
For example, it’s possible to say that at least 72.3 per cent of women at the Edmonton prison identified as Indigenous last year because figures for First Nations, Metis and non-Indigenous inmates are given, while the number of Inuit women has been redacted.
The same institution had fewer than 50 per cent Indigenous women in the 2002-03 fiscal year.
Indigenous people account for just five per cent of the total population in Canada, according to the 2021 census.
When it released its final report in 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called on federal, provincial and territorial governments to commit to eliminating the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in custody over the next decade.
The situation has only deteriorated since then.
In 2013, the Office of the Correctional Investigator released a report expressing deep concern about the growing overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the prison system. It showed that Indigenous offenders of all genders represented 21.5 per cent of the prison population,
The report cited numbers from 2010-11 showing that 31.9 per cent of women in federal institutions were Indigenous.
The situation has only worsened since then.
In May 2022, Correctional Investigator of Canada Ivan Zinger announced with dismay that Indigenous offenders accounted for exactly half of the inmates in women’s prisons across the country.
The data obtained by the IJF for this story shows that the percentage had fallen slightly to 47.4 per cent by the end of the next fiscal year.
The same numbers show that Indigenous women have accounted for more than 50 per cent of the population at the Edmonton Institution for Women since at least 2003-04, and at the Fraser Valley Institution in B.C. since 2017-18.
Why have the numbers been increasing?
“The overall prison population in Canada is in decline,” said Coyle. “This crisis is founded on the idea of settler colonialism but is also perpetuated by the socio-economic marginalization of Indigenous women and gender diverse people.”
“We have a pattern of over policing but under protecting Indigenous women and gender diverse people.”
Justin Tetrault, a sociology professor at the University of Alberta’s Augustana campus, agreed that the cause of overrepresentation is societal and stems from deep-rooted colonialization.
“We need to really overhaul things and give Indigenous people power over justice and healing,” said Tetrault in an interview. “Punishment is not a good way to respond to harm and crime in society.”
“These people will return to society and we want them to be strong, healthy people. You can’t do that without robust supports and healing opportunities inside and outside of prison.”
What the government has done to address overrepresentation
CSC declined requests for an interview but said in an emailed statement they provide many different programs for Indigenous offenders to address overrepresentation including reintegration initiatives, the Indigenous Offender Employment Initiative and hiring a Deputy Commissioner for Indigenous Corrections in 2023, amongst other strategies.
“Fundamentally, the over-representation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system and correctional institutions is a reflection of the systemic disparities that all levels of government must work to fix, and CSC is committed to taking further actions to address those systemic factors,” said the statement.
CSC added that Ottawa invested $51.3 million in Budget 2017 to “help reduce Indigenous overrepresentation in the criminal justice system.”
Efforts to reduce barriers to the full utilization of existing Section 81 agreements and the creation of new agreements have also been made, said CSC.
Section 81 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act allows for Indigenous inmates in federal prisons to serve their sentence in an Indigenous community, providing that the community consents. This includes community-based facilities and healing lodges.
According to numbers from CSC, in 2022-23 there was a 144 per cent increase from the previous year in the total number of Indigenous offenders transferred to Section 81 and CSC Healing Lodge facilities.
In 2023-24, they saw a further 45 per cent increase.
Jessica Buffalo, assistant professor and academic director of the Indigenous Community Legal Clinic at the University of British Columbia, said that remedies in the past have been attempted, such as section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code.
Colloquially known as the Gladue Principle, it requires that judges consider the background of offenders with particular attention to the circumstances of Indigenous offenders in an effort to put a halt to the over-incarceration of Indigenous people.
“As we can see from the statistics, that still hasn’t been done. The remedy isn’t working,” said Buffalo.
When it comes to really addressing the problem, Buffalo said it’s time to bring Indigenous people to the table.
“It’s going to be slow and we have to think outside the box,” said Buffalo, adding that while there is common law and civil law, there is also Indigenous law.
“A lot of Indigenous cultures and communities have their own ways of dealing with these types of issues and we need to start inviting them to the table,” said Buffalo. “Unless that is done, these statistics are going to continue to rise.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
BREAKING Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed two people.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair denies having any knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
'It went horribly wrong': DNA analysis sheds light on lost Arctic expedition's grisly end
Archaeologists have identified the cannibalized remains of a senior officer who perished during an ill-fated 19th century Arctic expedition, offering insight into its lost crew's tragic and grisly final days.
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Partial remains of British climber believed found 100 years after Everest ascent
The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might -- or might not -- have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world's highest peak, according to an expedition led by National Geographic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
-
Palestinian woman who gave birth at a refugee camp recounts long journey to Calgary
After fleeing Gaza City last October, time was ticking before Ashjan AbuRabee had to give birth to her fourth child.
-
Outsmart and outrun zombies as part of interactive Calgary Halloween haunt
Haunted Calgary is teaming up with Heritage Park to host an immersive Halloween haunt.
Lethbridge
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
-
Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to retreat due to intense heat of basement blaze
A basement fire in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood briefly had crews on their back foot on Thursday night, as the area became too hot to work inside.
-
Riders' newest Plaza members, Durant and Shivers reflect on time spent in Sask.
Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will headline the 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour class and will be honoured with a special ceremony at halftime during Saturday’s matchup versus the BC Lions.
Regina
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Riders' newest Plaza members, Durant and Shivers reflect on time spent in Sask.
Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will headline the 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour class and will be honoured with a special ceremony at halftime during Saturday’s matchup versus the BC Lions.
-
Bethune Fire Department responds to semi fire on Highway 2
The Bethune Fire Department (BFD) and RCMP were dispatched to a semi fire loaded with bales on Highway 2 around 5:30 Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
-
'Visibly exhausted' rogue deer in B.C. city chased by dogs, saved by RCMP
A rogue deer that wandered into Richmond, B.C., and was hounded by canines in a local dog park has been rescued and returned safely to its natural habitat.
Vancouver Island
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. Muslim Association calls for Conservative candidate’s removal over racist remarks
There are growing calls for the B.C. Conservative Party to remove a candidate over racist remarks he made about Muslims and Palestinians on social media years ago.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Pedestrian critical after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in critical condition after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
-
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed two people.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly splashing a 10-year-old boy with boiling water.
-
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Atlantic
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Police search for 'person of interest' after woman found dead in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.
-
Man, 39, dies after truck veers off highway: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after the truck he was driving crashed in Port Mouton.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
Traffic delays at Portage and Main starting as early as Tuesday
Commuters traveling through Winnipeg’s most iconic intersection could see traffic delays begin next week as work to reopen the intersection to pedestrians gets underway.
Ottawa
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
-
Thanksgiving weekend brings busy travel, safety warnings
As one of the busiest travel times of the year, Thanksgiving weekend is expected to see heavy traffic on roads, at airports, and train stations in Ottawa. Travellers are advised to pack their patience.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Barrie
-
Family loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Barrie man facing criminal charges in ongoing police investigation
Police in Barrie made an arrest in a sexual offences investigation, and authorities are concerned more women may have had similar experiences.
-
Owner of illegal Midland rooming house fined $50,000 for fire code violations
The owner of an illegal rooming house in Midland was found guilty of fire code violations and handed a $50,000 fine.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
-
Crash causes big backup on Highway 401 through Kitchener, Cambridge
There was a major backup on Highway 401 Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes through Kitchener and Cambridge.
London
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Feds fund safety improvements at rail crossings, including three in London
A number of rail crossings in London are about to undergo major safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians.
-
Sarnia Airbnb house raided as part of drug investigation
In the early morning hours, police, including the emergency response team and major case action team, used a warrant to enter a home being operated as an Airbnb on Nelson Street.
Windsor
-
Toronto man facing 30 charges after human trafficking investigation by Windsor police
A Toronto man is facing 30 charges after a woman told Windsor police officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade.
-
Woodslee man pleads guilty to illegal hunting practices
A Woodslee resident has pleaded guilty to unsafe and illegal hunting practices.
-
Wallaceburg has a new photo op location. Here’s where
Wallaceburg has an all new location for a photo opportunity.