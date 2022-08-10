Indigenous theatre space to be integrated within 2022 Fringe Festival

A teepee is installed at the 2022 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival. A teepee is installed at the 2022 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island