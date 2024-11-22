EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Indigenous vendors featured at River Cree Holiday Market

    River Cree Resort and Casino holiday market on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) River Cree Resort and Casino holiday market on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The fourth annual River Cree Resort and Casino holiday market is taking place this weekend.

    The market, presented by the casino along with Enoch Cree Nation, showcases more than 60 First Nations, Métis and Inuit vendors, and has live entertainment and Indigenous food.

    "We take in artisans that have authentic products, handmade products. We know that we're one month away from Christmas and we want to make sure there are gifts for everybody," Amberly Morin, Enoch Tourism manager, told CTV News Edmonton.

    "These are 100 per cent unique gifts that you won't be able to find in store."

    River Cree Resort and Casino holiday market on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

    There will also be free photos with Santa from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

    The market ends Saturday at 8 p.m.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News