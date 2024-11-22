Indigenous vendors featured at River Cree Holiday Market

The fourth annual River Cree Resort and Casino holiday market is taking place this weekend.

The market, presented by the casino along with Enoch Cree Nation, showcases more than 60 First Nations, Métis and Inuit vendors, and has live entertainment and Indigenous food.

"We take in artisans that have authentic products, handmade products. We know that we're one month away from Christmas and we want to make sure there are gifts for everybody," Amberly Morin, Enoch Tourism manager, told CTV News Edmonton.

"These are 100 per cent unique gifts that you won't be able to find in store."

River Cree Resort and Casino holiday market on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

There will also be free photos with Santa from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The market ends Saturday at 8 p.m.