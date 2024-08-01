EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Industrial yard fire still burning more than 12 hours later

    A heavy equipment operator helps firefighters tackle flames at an industrial yard near 68 Avenue and 43A Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2024. (Kim Wynn / CTV News Edmonton) A heavy equipment operator helps firefighters tackle flames at an industrial yard near 68 Avenue and 43A Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2024. (Kim Wynn / CTV News Edmonton)
    A fire that broke out in an industrial yard in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon was still burning Thursday morning.

    According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze near 68 Avenue and 43A Street, which was reported at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, was considered under control at 4:25 a.m. Thursday.

    Throughout Wednesday, nine crews rotated to get it under control.

    As of Thursday morning, no injuries had been reported.

    It is not known what is burning. 

