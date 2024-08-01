Industrial yard fire still burning more than 12 hours later

A fire that broke out in an industrial yard in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon was still burning Thursday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze near 68 Avenue and 43A Street, which was reported at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, was considered under control at 4:25 a.m. Thursday.

Throughout Wednesday, nine crews rotated to get it under control.

As of Thursday morning, no injuries had been reported.

It is not known what is burning.