EDMONTON -- Three more Edmontonians have died as a result of influenza since Dec. 19.

As of Thursday, a total of six Edmontonians have died with the flu, Alberta Health Services said.

In the rest of the province, there have been three fatal influenza cases.

Data shows more than 400,000 Edmontonians were vaccinated, and there have been 686 confirmed cases of influenza.

Flu symptoms include a fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose and a headache.

AHS says children and seniors are more vulnerable to come down with the flu, and recommends they get vaccinated.

