Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported

A woman is silhouetted as she uses a tissue to blow her nose in Toronto on Friday, November 21, 2014. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A woman is silhouetted as she uses a tissue to blow her nose in Toronto on Friday, November 21, 2014. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island