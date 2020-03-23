EDMONTON -- Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have surpassed 3,500, including 419 in Alberta, with the pandemic not yet showing signs of abating in the near future.

Early Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued to stress the importance of self-isolation, especially for returning travellers who are now mandated to do so under the Quarantine Act under threat of jail time and steep fines.

“Some people have not been taking this seriously,” Trudeau said, citing examples of snowbirds stopping at grocery stores on their return to Canada.

“This kind of conduct is not just disappointing, it’s dangerous.”

Trudeau also warned against a text message scam that targets those seeking to apply for Ottawa's new emergency aid benefit.

"I want to remind everyone that the government's website is the best place to find reliable information on everything we're doing."

Also earlier Thursday, Ontario confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 858.

Later on Thursday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver the latest update on the province's situation. Yesterday, Alberta recorded 61 new cases, the highest daily number of new cases to date, and reached a province-wide total of 419 cases.

Here are seven charts updated to show how COVID-19 is affecting Alberta:

WHERE IS COVID-19 HITTING ALBERTA HARDEST?

The Calgary zone continues to be the home to the majority of Alberta's cases as it has since the virus was first reported in the province on March 5​. That region saw a jump of 36 new cases on Wednesday, the second-biggest daily jump after reporting 42 new cases on Monday. The zone's cases have doubled since March 20.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton zone reported 14 new cases, four fewer than yesterday. The jump represents the second-biggest in the region which has seen the number of new cases increase by 14 on three different dates.

After seeing its biggest bump of new cases on Tuesday, the central zone increased by seven on Wednesday, up to 35 cases in total. The region was sitting on just 10 cases three days ago.

The number of cases in the north zone has gone up fivefold from seven cases on March 21 to 35 total cases on Wednesday. The north and south zones saw jumps of three and two new cases respectively.

The Edmonton-West Jasper Place region has the most cases of any in city proper region with 13, according to the province's data map as of late Wednesday afternoon. But, Leduc and Devon, including the airport area, combine for 14 total cases.

The same map indicates Calgary-Upper Northwest as the city's region with the most cases at 35 total cases. The city's Upper Northeast and Fish Creek areas both have 26 cases each.

HOW FAST IS COVID-19 GROWING IN ALBERTA?

Wednesday's jump of 61 new cases represents Alberta's largest number of new cases since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 57 recorded just yesterday.

The province has recorded daily increases in the number of new cases for the past four consecutive days.

The Calgary zone continues to be a COVID-19 hotbed, with the region recording its three largest jumps in new cases over the past three days, with 36 new cases recorded today, 42 new yesterday, and 26 new cases two days ago.

The Edmonton zone is seeing a slower spread but has recorded increases of 18 and 14 cases the past two days after slower growth in period before that.

HOW IS COVID-19 SPREADING IN ALBERTA?

Travel-related cases are the most common in Alberta, followed closely by cases caused through close contact with an infected individual or object.

Cases transmitted through community spread are closely monitored as an indicator of how well the spread of COVID-19 is being contained. Wednesday's data indicates it's taken four days for the number of suspected community-spread cases to double, from a 16 cases on March 20 to 32 cases on Tuesday.

The sum of community-transmitted, travel-related and close contact cases doesn't equal the number of total cases as health authorities undertake investigations of varying time lengths into the cause of each individual case.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO OTHER PROVINCES?

For now, Alberta's curve remains below that of British Columbia. Quebec and Ontario, but it's not yet clear if that pattern will hold.

Both Ontario and Quebec announced large jumps in the number of new cases on Wednesday even as both provinces are now shut-down to all but essential services.

Ontario saw a jump of 100 new cases, including the province's ninth death, bringing its total number of COVID-19 cases up to 688.

In Quebec, confirmed cases have reached 1,339 after a jump of 326 on Wednesday. The province has seen sizable increases over the last three days in part due to a change in how it tabulates the total number of cases.

B.C. announced 42 new cases on Wednesday, a sizable drop after announcing 145 new cases the day before. Saskatchewan announced 14 new cases bringing its provincial total to 86.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Nova Scotia announced seventeen new cases, its second-biggest jump to date, bringing its total to 68. And, Newfoundland and Labrador announced 63 new cases, whereas of two days ago only four cases had been confirmed.

New Brunswick also announced eight new cases, bringing its total to 26.

Yukon saw its first case in three days, bringing its total to three. Nunavut is the only Canadian jurisdiction yet to report a case of COVID-19.

HOW DOES COVID-19'S GROWTH IN ALBERTA COMPARE TO THE NATIONAL TREND?

The curve displaying COVID-19 from across Canada has grown sharply over the past week, spurred by sizable jumps in B.C., Ontario and Quebec that pushed the national total to over 3,000 total cases. The number of national cases appears likely to double Monday's total of 2,061 cases sometime Thursday.

As noted above, Quebec's March 23 change to how it tabulates its daily count of cases also resulted in a significant steepening of the national curve.

Alberta's curve appears shallower for now, but is still growing upwards, as cases in the Calgary zone continue to rise.

WHAT ARE THE OUTCOMES FOR ALBERTA'S COVID-19 CASES?

Alberta first reported a hospitalization due to COVID-19 on March 13. Since then, that number has steadily risen with big jumps on March 20 (10) and March 22 (18). The number of patients in intensive care has remained steady at seven for the past three days.

On Tuesday, Alberta recorded its second death due to the coronavirus, coming five days after the first fatal case of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the number of patients who have been hospitalized and admitted to intensive care both grew by one.

In more positive news, Alberta is starting to see documented recoveries from COVID-19 with, so far, three patients returning to full health.

Alberta Health says it's working to update that number as more cases start to be resolved, but says identifying cases remains the priority.

"We recognize that using our lab tests to determine when someone recovers from the virus ... is not a good use of those tests," Dr. Hinshaw told reporters on Wednesday.

HOW IS ALBERTA TESTING FOR COVID-19?

As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Alberta, so does the province's testing. So far, Alberta health workers have administered more than 35,000 tests across the province, an increase of 2,732 tests from the day before.

Nearly 40 per cent of those tests were in the Calgary zone which is home to 60 per cent of the province's cases.