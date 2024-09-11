Information sought in Hinton hit-and-run case involving jogger

A white Dodge truck and its driver are being sought by police investigating a hit-and-run in Hinton last month.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, a jogger in the oncoming lane of West River Road was hit by the Dodge Dakota, whose driver headed east on Switzer Drive, according to Mounties.

Investigators on Wednesday released a photo of the truck, as well as a description: it is believed to be a 2000 or 2001 model with a quad cab, rust patches on the passenger side near the rear and front tires, and tinted rear windows. It may have also had a rack in the bed.

Eyewitnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the area are asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers.

The condition of the victim is not known.