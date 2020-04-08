EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after an injured male was found behind Edmonton's Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital early Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed that the man was shot in left hip and dropped off at the location where he was found.

A witness at the scene tells CTV News Edmonton that the man was found just after 6 a.m. and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The EPS K9 unit is on the scene.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.