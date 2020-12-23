EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital after an incident in northwest Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Police describe the circumstances that sent him there as "suspicious" but have not shared any other details.

Officers were called to 118 Avenue and 82 Street at around 11 p.m.

Police say one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.