City police are asking the public for tips as they search for a missing inmate they describe as a dangerous, violent offender.



34-year-old Samantha Towedo climbed the fence at the Edmonton Institution for Women, around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, and was last seen running eastbound towards 176 Street.



Responding officers, including the EPS Canine Unit, have been unable to locate Towedo. They say she is an indigenous female, about 5’5” tall and 140 pounds. She was wearing black runners, black shorts and black tank top.



Police say anybody who spots Towedo, or who knows where she can be found, should contact them or Crime Stoppers to pass along the information.