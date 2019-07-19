An inmate died after being found unresponsive at the Edmonton Remand Centre Sunday.

That morning staff became aware an inmate was unresponsive in a cell.

Medical assistance was provided on scene, but the inmate was pronounced dead in hospital, a spokesperson for the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General told CTV News Edmonton.

No medical or inmate information will be released for privacy reasons.

The Remand Centre will review the death, and Doug Schweitzer, the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, will examine the review.

This was the third death at the remand centre in 2019. In early July, sexual offender Bruce Windsor was killed at the facility.