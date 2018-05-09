Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Inmate dies in Edmonton Remand Centre
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 5:08PM MDT
An inmate was found dead at the Edmonton Remand Centre over the weekend.
A statement from the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General said the inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Saturday, May 5.
It said Edmonton police were notified and the chief medical examiner is investigating, adding the cause of death is unknown.
An internal review is also currently underway to go over the incident, which is standard protocol.