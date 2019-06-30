Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of male inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre late Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the remand centre at approximately 5:45 p.m. on the report of a death.

There they found an unresponsive 57-year-old man who was later declared dead on scene.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the man and another inmate.

The Edmonton Homicide Section is investigating, however, no charges have been laid.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.