

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A man escaped a Native Counselling Services of Alberta healing centre on Saturday and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Jimmy Kyle Saskatchewan, 28, an inmate at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, escaped the facility sometime Saturday before staff members realized he was missing.

Saskatchewan was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for multiple crimes, including using a firearm while committing an offence, when the NCSA say that he left the downtown facility.

He is described as 175 centimetres (5’7”), 77 kilometres (170 pounds), with tattoos on his left cheek, neck, right forearm, left hand, and upper back.

The Correctional Service of Canada, EPS, and NCSA are currently investigating how Saskatchewan managed to leave the centre unnoticed, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

If you see Saskatchewan, please contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.