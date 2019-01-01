Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Inmate found dead at Edmonton Institution on New Year’s Eve
Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 1:27PM MST
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said an inmate died at the Edmonton Institution on Monday.
The man found dead was 37-year-old Ryan Groothuis, who was serving a sentence of just over three years for robbery and other offences. He had been in custody since June 2017.
Groothuis’ family has been notified of his death, according to CSC.
Police and the Edmonton Medical Examiner have also been notified of the death.