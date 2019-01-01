

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said an inmate died at the Edmonton Institution on Monday.

The man found dead was 37-year-old Ryan Groothuis, who was serving a sentence of just over three years for robbery and other offences. He had been in custody since June 2017.

Groothuis’ family has been notified of his death, according to CSC.

Police and the Edmonton Medical Examiner have also been notified of the death.