ST. PAUL, Alta. - A fatality inquiry into the killing of a priest in a small town northeast of Edmonton details the crime and subsequent shootout with Mounties, but makes no recommendations to prevent a similar death.

The body of Rev. Gilbert Dasna was found on the floor of a Catholic rectory in St. Paul in May 2014.

RCMP have said they believe John Carlos Quadros, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound later that day, killed Dasna.

A report by provincial court Judge Robert Shaigec says the fatality inquiry heard from 10 witnesses, including RCMP, a medical examiner and an EMS attendant.

It says there is no evidence that Quadros knew Dasna, but notes that police determined that Quadros harboured animosity toward the government, police and organized religion.

The report confirms Dasna was killed by multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.