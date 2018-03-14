A unique star made a stop in Edmonton Wednesday, his name is Christopher the Ultimate Traveling Pig, and he’s staying at the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald.

“This is a first for us, having a pig stay at the hotel,” Joslyn Black, Communications Manager for the Hotel MacDonald said. “We’ve had ferrets; we’ve had dogs, cats, so this is a first for us.”

Christopher the Pig and his owners Jonathan and Marilyne Duguay have travelled all over North America. Pictures and videos from his adventures have earned him thousands of followers on social media.

“People, they just love it,” Marilyne said. “And his Instagram boom like that. And he became the Ultimate Traveling pig.”

The couple spends a month traveling with Christopher each year – they’re on their second trip with him, and their adventures have brought them to Edmonton.

About one year ago, the Duguay’s rescued the mini pig.

“Everybody who sees Christopher, they’re always happy, they’re curious, they ask us questions and we love to do this,” Marilyne said.

The couple said his fame comes with responsibility.

“People think mini-pig, it’s going to stay the size of a Chihuahua,” Jonathan said, the couple said a mini-pig can reach a weight of about 100 pounds.

In an effort to show how much work goes in to looking after a pig like Christopher, the couple is working on a blog.

With files from Amanda Anderson