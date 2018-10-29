

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





About 200 workers belonging to Alberta’s Heat and Frost Insulators union marched to the provincial legislature Monday morning to lobby for a new contract.

Kevin Lecht, the elected business manager of Local 110 Alberta, said members began lobbying for the right to bargain fairly 1,210 days ago.

“This rally has been a big push for a long time.”

Lecht said the collective agreement, which represents the general construction sector, prevents them from deciding when and how bargaining is done.

“To tie the teachers and the nurses together would be unheard of,” the manager said. “But yet, construction unions, every day, we’re told that [if] we’re going to bargain we have to bargain as a group.”

Those in attendance at Monday’s rally constituted about one quarter of the union’s membership.

According to Lecht, the rally was organized to let the government know the situation is “unacceptable.”

“We’re just letting them know that our membership will show up.”

He said the membership would continue to lobby until they saw change.