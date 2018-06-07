Students dressed in gowns and caps filed into the Northern Jubilee Auditorium for their convocation Thursday morning. Unlike other convocation ceremonies, they were also greeted by protesters.

Dozens of people held signs to show their disagreement over a decision to award an honorary degree to David Suzuki.

On Thursday, the University of Alberta bestowed an honorary degree of science to the controversial environmentalist.

Suzuki has been a vocal opponent of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and some believe the university’s decision shows its “tone deafness” in the current climate.

“I feel like the timing and optics of giving an oilsands anti-activist reward is terrible,” protestor Spencer Bennett said.

Some students echoed that sentiment

“This is just an atrocity to the university. We get so much funding and programs from the oil and gas industry. It is just very disappointing to see the university spit on what we’ve built this province on,” Kyle Cugnet-Huber said.

But not everyone disagrees with the university.

Edmonton’s Raging Grannies were there to show how they support academic freedom and agree with the university’s decision.

“We have high respect for David Suzuki. He’s done so much to educate and to enlighten the public knowledge about environmental issues.”

In Suzuki’s commencement speech, he told the audience how he got his “first grown-up job” at the university in the genetics department in 1962.

“It was here that I began my scientific career in genetics, began my concern about environmental consequences of the way we live, began my realization that television is a very powerful means of communication,” he said.

Suzuki shared a story about an interaction with an Alberta CEO of an oilsands company four years ago.

He said he discussed how it was society’s “sacred responsibility” to keep the air, water and soil clean. After the meeting, the CEO would not shake his hand.

“Of course he couldn’t, or wouldn’t, shake hands because he came as a CEO of a corporation. And if he were to go back to his shareholders and report, ‘I had a discussion with Suzuki, he’s right. Whatever we do, we cannot harm the air, the water and or the soil.’ Whatever he’d do, he’d be fired in a flash.”

Suzuki did not address the protestors at the event or the controversy surrounding his honorary degree.

Suzuki finishes speech by congratulating grads. He receives standing applause, but not from everyone. pic.twitter.com/o52Ry5dKMq — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) June 7, 2018

In April, when the university announced Suzuki would be recognized with an honorary doctorate degree for his work as a public education, it was quickly met with backlash from some who took action by pulling donations and partnerships.

“All of a sudden we were thinking, ‘What? The institution we want to give back to is honouring a person who wants to destroy our province?’ Sorry, that’s just not aligned with what we want to be associated with,” Kim Moody said.

Moody is a director of Canadian Tax Advisory, based in Calgary.

His firm pulled a five-year donation of $100,000 to the U of A faculty of law, which had $40,000 remaining.

Moody said he did not expect the university to withdraw the honorary degree but did not want to give more funding to an institution he did not agree with.

He is currently working with the students’ union to see how he can give the $40,000 directly to students.

“We want those funds in the hands of the students, we don’t want them in the hands of the U of A,” he explained.

The university’s president and vice-chancellor had previous said the institution is not afraid of controversy, and instead, be a champion of it.

With files from Dan Grummett