Internal documents suggest Alberta Energy Regulator underestimated oil well liability
Internal documents from Alberta's energy regulator suggest the province's environmental liability for hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells could be nearly triple the figure the agency announced earlier this week.
In a report released Wednesday, the Alberta Energy Regulator said the cost of cleaning up the province's 466,000 wells would be $33.3 billion. That figure is derived partly from estimates of what it would cost to remediate individual wells in different areas of the province, contained in a 2015 document called Directive 11.
But in 2018, the agency produced discussion papers on something called the Closure Liability Assessment Model, designed to create "greater understanding and transparency of liabilities," one of the papers indicates.
Those documents were obtained under Freedom of Information legislation by University of Calgary researcher Drew Yewchuk and provided to The Canadian Press. They provide a different estimate of the costs faced by industry and, potentially, Alberta taxpayers.
For almost every region of the province, the documents suggest Directive 11's estimates of what it would cost to clean up a well are too low.
The documents suggest that for the boreal region, Directive 11's estimates are 65 per cent too low. In the parkland, they're 173 per cent short. Costs for the foothills region were underestimated by 334 per cent, and the figure for the alpine was 675 per cent shy.
In total, the documents suggest the liability estimates derived from Directive 11 that inform Wednesday's report were low by 263 per cent.
The documents suggest the total cost of well cleanup to be about $88 billion.
The documents also estimate liabilities not included in Wednesday's report.
They point out the province has 59,000 abandoned and inactive oil and gas facilities that need remediation. They could add an extra $1.4 billion for pipeline closures — although that figure seemed in doubt.
"True status of 'operating' pipelines not known," the documents say.
As well, the documents say Directive 11's determinations of where the wells were located were also inaccurate, affecting its estimate.
"Large differences existed in the distribution of sites," they say. "(It's) necessary to project costs to the population of sites to account for true distribution of wells within reclamation regions and enable accurate estimation."
Those documents never saw the light of day.
"The … Leadership Committee decided to delay public implementation … due to implications of recognized higher liabilities from investors and public (too much change too soon)," the documents say.
Regulator spokesman Renato Gandia said in an email the documents relied on "limited data inputs and used many assumptions resulting in a hypothetical scenario."
Gandia said the regulator is moving toward using data collected from industry on closure spending for specific activities and pieces of infrastructure.
"This approach is now collecting specific information to eventually replace the current methodology in Directive 11. When we have sufficient data reported (actual spend values for different types of closure work), the new methodology will provide a much more accurate figure."
But Yewchuk said the 2018 estimates are still the most up-to-date figures the regulator has.
"There's always going to be a possibility of getting better information. You have to act on what you have," Yewchuk said. "The information they're still relying on is worse than this stuff."
Eight energy companies were involved in the 2018 program, which analyzed data from 4,302 reclamation sites — although the documents note complete information only existed for 23 per cent of those sites.
In a Wednesday interview with The Canadian Press after the report was released, the regulator’s manager of liability management, David Hardie, said the watchdog couldn't say if the number was an underestimate or an overestimate.
Yewchuk said the regulator has to level with Albertans about the costs of cleaning up after the industry that has floated their economy for generations.
"This is internal evidence saying costs are going up. And the (regulator) has known they were going up," Yewchuk said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drinking 100% fruit juice can result in weight gain in children: study
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Israel says it is exhuming bodies in Gaza to determine if they're hostages
Israeli forces severely damaged a cemetery in Khan Younis in southern Gaza earlier this week, exhuming and removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN was part of a search for the remains of hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Online furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 1,650 jobs as shares jump
Wayfair said on Friday it would lay off about 1,650 employees and expects annual cost savings of more than US$280 million from the move, sending the online furniture retailer's shares up 16% before the bell.
NATO to hold its biggest military exercises since the Cold War
NATO will launch its biggest military exercises in decades next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months of drills aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Trial for man accused of sex assaults on vulnerable Calgary women set to begin
A judge is expected to decide today whether a man accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable women in Calgary will have one trial or seven separate ones.
-
Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted in sex crimes against Young Canadians
A parole hearing is scheduled today for a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group.
-
Police recommending review after woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school
Calgary police are asking a provincial committee to review the events leading up to the murder of a mother outside an elementary school in the southwest.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan's move to provide electricity to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.
Regina
-
Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan's move to provide electricity to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Here's a breakdown of what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Toronto
-
'Childcare desert': Decades-old Toronto daycare to shut down in 7 months, leaving parents to scramble on next steps
A group of parents in Toronto is raising concerns about whether they will be able to find adequate childcare after learning that the centre their children attend will close this summer.
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
-
Beloved children's entertainer, broadcaster Nerene Virgin dies at 78
Nerene Virgin, the Canadian children’s entertainer and broadcaster who lit up TV screens with her larger-than-life personality in the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 78.
Montreal
-
FAE agreement in principle: Montreal accepts, Laval rejects
The Montreal Teachers' Alliance announced its members have adopted the agreement in principle reached last month.
-
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested in Montreal
A 24-year-old woman is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Children safely at home after vehicle stolen with them in back seat: Montreal police
A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
Ottawa
-
It’s the coldest day of the year: Feels like -25 degrees on Friday
It’s the coldest stretch of winter in Ottawa, with the temperatures feeling like -25 degrees on Friday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Rose Kerwin may have died days before body found: court docs say
Court documents say Rose Kerwin, who was found dead in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. last November, may have died days before her body was found.
Kitchener
-
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
-
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
-
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
-
'Completely unique': Pair of multi-million-dollar Winnipeg homes hit the market
A pair of very different but similarly priced mansions have hit the market in Winnipeg, perfect for buyers looking to spend a couple of million dollars on some truly unique real estate.
-
Brandon police receive 30 grandparent scam calls in one day
The Brandon Police Service (BPS) is warning the public about the grandparent scam after receiving more than 30 calls about the scheme on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'A broken system': Rangers stop volunteers from building tiny home in CRAB Park
There were more than 20 centimetres of snow on the ground when a handful of volunteers walked into Vancouver's CRAB Park on Thursday, carrying two-by-fours and bags of insulation.
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is reached
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island walloped with more snow Thursday
Snow came down on the Malahat Highway – where Rob Smith has driven a snowplow for 36 winters – earlier and with more intensity than forecast Thursday.
-
Oak Bay couple receives anonymous letter calling their home 'revolting'
Earlier this month, an Oak Bay couple received an anonymous card in the mail criticizing their newly built home.
-
91-year-old father and son reconnect by turning replicas of homes into little libraries
Like happy memories turn houses into homes, and like good writing keeps you engaged in a book until the last page, making little libraries ensure this father and son stay connected and creative.