A cool competition is set to begin in Edmonton over the weekend.

The UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships will take place in the Ice District Fan Park Saturday and Sunday.

The competition is hosted by the Swiss Union Internationale des Associations D'alpinisme (UIAA), also known as the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation.

It will be the first time the world cup finals have been held outside of Europe.

Climbers will get their first chance to see the wall Friday afternoon and they'll start climbing Saturday at 9 a.m.

The day will feature both lead ice climbing and speed ice climbing qualifiers, and it will finish with the speed climbing final that evening.

The lead ice climbing semi-finals and finals will take place Sunday.

In addition to the competition, the event will feature a winter market, a kids zone, fatbike demonstrations and live musical performances.

The public can also try out the ice wall in friendly community competition events.

The 18-metre ice wall belongs to the Alpine Club of Canada Edmonton's Section and has been up in Ice District since December.

All levels of climbers are welcome. You can buy a pass or book a lesson here.

The UIAA was founded in 1932 and represents climbers from 72 countries.

Tickets start at $25 and are available here.