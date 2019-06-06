

Jay Rosove, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton soccer fans will have something extra to cheer for as an international friendly match hits Commonwealth Stadium next month.

In an announcement Thursday morning, members of the local and international soccer community revealed that Cardiff City FC from Wales and Real Valladolid from Spain will be meeting on the pitch in Edmonton.

“It all builds the excitement and remembering that the international flavour that we’re hoping for (in) 2026,” Edmonton FC co-owner, Tom Fath said from Commonwealth.

The match will cap off Edmonton Soccer Week, which will also include a number of other matches, clinics and family events. The exhibition match is set for July 20.

Tickets for the international friendly become available Saturday at 10 a.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dave Mitchell