The intersection of 97 Street and 102 Avenue will reopen ahead of schedule, according to TransEd.

The intersection was closed on Aug. 7 for Valley Line LRT construction.

Two southbound lanes, one northbound lane and pedestrian access will open Wednesday evening. All lanes will be open before the weekend.

The closure was expected to continue until Sept. 2.

Construction will continue along 102 Avenue and overnight at locations downtown.

TransEd says all three downtown intersections were completed ahead of schedule.