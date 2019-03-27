

CTV Edmonton





Interstellar Rodeo announced the lineup for the eighth year of the festival on Wednesday morning, bringing a mix of pop, soul, R&B, country and more to the stage at Hawrelak Park this summer.

The festival will kick off on Friday night with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Sharon Van Etten and Aloe Blacc. Whitehorse, K’NAAN, Rheostatics, Perfume Genius, Lucius, Asleep at the Wheel, Saul Williams, Waves, Zaki Ibrahim, Major Love and Southern Avenue are also on the bill for the weekend.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Mar. 28 online and at Blackbyrd Myoozik.

The festival will run July 26-28 at Hawrelak Park.