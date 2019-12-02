EDMONTON -- After eight years and 11 festivals in Edmonton and Winnipeg, the Interstellar Rodeo music festival will not return next year.

Interstellar Rodeo started in 2012 at the William Hawrelak Park amphitheatre, and featured artists such as Father John Misty, Alabama Shakes and Beck.

In an online post, organizers did not specify why the festival was going away, and thanked volunteers and fans.